Tai Wingfield

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President, Weber Shandwick
Tai Wingfield is a senior vice president in the Employee Engagement & Change Management specialty in Weber Shandwick’s Corporate Practice.

Don't Get 'Ghosted': How Inclusion Will Keep Your Millennial Employees From Walking
Inclusion

Diversity isn't enough. Inclusion is essential to creating a company culture that will keep people sticking around.
7 min read