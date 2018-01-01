Tariq Farid

Tariq Farid

Guest Writer

Tariq Farid is the founder and CEO of Edible Arrangements. He also is the founder of other businesses including software company NetSolace, which simplifies IT systems for franchises to increase productivity, and president of the Tariq Farid Foundation.

More From Tariq Farid

Going From 'Least Likely to Succeed' and Charting a Path to Prosperity
Overcoming Obstacles

Going From 'Least Likely to Succeed' and Charting a Path to Prosperity

An entrepreneur without a college degree gives his ingredients for overcoming hurdles and learning the skills to run a robust enterprise.
6 min read
How McDonald's Made Me a Better Businessman
Employee Training

How McDonald's Made Me a Better Businessman

The fast-food franchise king served up long-lasting lessons to the eventual founder of Edible Arrangements.
6 min read
How to Deal With Your No. 1 Nemesis
Competitors

How to Deal With Your No. 1 Nemesis

Entrepreneurs must constantly grapple with how to tackle their company's competition. Here are four effective tactics.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.