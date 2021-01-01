Signing out of account, Standby...
The Associated Press
Latest
Felony Count Over 43 Cents' Worth of Mountain Dew Is Dropped
Theft charges against a man who underpaid for a bottle of Mountain Dew by 43 cents have been dropped.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Jacob Loveless
CEO of Edgemesh
-
Tim Murphy
CEO of Boomers Parks
-
Krishna Athal
Founder & Executive Director of YUVA
-
Dr. Julia Colangelo
Flow + Mindfulness Educator, Writer, Speaker, Consultant
-
Jacob Sever
co-founder & CPO at Sumsub
-
Terry Rice
Business Development Expert-in-Residence