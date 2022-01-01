Tina Lapp

Tina Lapp

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of local brands at Colibri Real Estate

The head of local brands at Colibri Real Estate, Tina Lapp has spent 27 years in real estate professional education.

https://www.colibrigroup.com/real-estate/

Follow Tina Lapp on Social

Latest

Relationship Building

How to Refocus Your Leadership Around Building Relationships in a Remote World

Employees want a relational work experience. Are your leaders providing it?

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like