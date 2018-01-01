Toby Nwazor

Toby Nwazor

Contributor
Consumer Goods Entrepreneur, Freelance Writer

Toby Nwazor is an consumer-goods entrepreneur and freelance writer. Get in touch with him for ghost writing, website content creation and other professional writing services.

More From Toby Nwazor

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You
Artificial Intelligence

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You

If you're an entrepreneur in the healthcare field, you need to prepare: AI is coming to your segment soon.
6 min read
4 Tips on How to up Your Game With the Live-Streaming Videos Customers Already Love
live streaming

4 Tips on How to up Your Game With the Live-Streaming Videos Customers Already Love

Consider livestream a way to have a 'conversation' with your audience.
5 min read
Not Every Bug or Outage is Preventable, But Help Is Out There. Here's What You Can Do.
Outages

Not Every Bug or Outage is Preventable, But Help Is Out There. Here's What You Can Do.

Good guidelines and tools to help head off an outage are available. Here are 4. Ever hear of 'chaos prevention'?
5 min read
5 Incredibly Simple Strategies to Help You Win With Video Marketing
Video Marketing

5 Incredibly Simple Strategies to Help You Win With Video Marketing

One study has predicted that 82 percent of internet traffic will go to video content by 2021. Isn't it time you jumped in?
5 min read
Workflow and Business Efficiency -- 5 Strategies You Ignore at Your Peril
Efficiency

Workflow and Business Efficiency -- 5 Strategies You Ignore at Your Peril

Emails alone don't cut it as an efficient way to communicate with team members. You're not still depending on email, are you?
5 min read
4 Simple Strategies That Will Help You Offer Excellent Customer Service
Customer Service

4 Simple Strategies That Will Help You Offer Excellent Customer Service

The story about Amazon and the PlayStation will warm your heart. It's also a great model for your company to follow.
5 min read
3 Easy Website-Personalization Tricks That Will Boost Your Conversion Rates
Personalization

3 Easy Website-Personalization Tricks That Will Boost Your Conversion Rates

A U.K. watch dealer raised its conversion rates by 350 percent. Its secret? Personalization, which is not as complicated as you may think.
6 min read
3 Takeaways from Adidas's Use of Personalized Content at the Boston Marathon
Personalization

3 Takeaways from Adidas's Use of Personalized Content at the Boston Marathon

Personalized content is becoming more popular in the marketing scene. What has your company done in that context?
5 min read
Why Google's New Facial Recognition Security System Won't Let Us Kiss Our Passwords Goodbye Quite Yet
Passwords

Why Google's New Facial Recognition Security System Won't Let Us Kiss Our Passwords Goodbye Quite Yet

Chrome 67 isn't ready for prime time; it's more an invitation for developers to integrate the new biometric system into their websites.
5 min read
4 Things You Need to Do to Ensure Secure File-Sharing at Your Company
Data Security

4 Things You Need to Do to Ensure Secure File-Sharing at Your Company

Ninety-five percent of employees in a recent poll said they were able to take from their companies data they didn't work on themselves. Yikes.
5 min read
4 Ways to Bounce Back From a Startup Failure -- Even When the Outlook Looks Grim
Failure

4 Ways to Bounce Back From a Startup Failure -- Even When the Outlook Looks Grim

Failure for an entrepreneur is heartbreaking. So is the threat of it. But if Elon Musk survived that threat, you can, too.
5 min read
A Look Into the Future of Cryptocurrencies – 3 Predictions for the Cryptocurrency Market
Cryptocurrency

A Look Into the Future of Cryptocurrencies – 3 Predictions for the Cryptocurrency Market

As regulation of cryptocurrencies rises, investors' faith in them will rise, too.
5 min read
3 Simple Steps to Turn Your Rental Into a Vacationer's Favorite Memory
Rental Property

3 Simple Steps to Turn Your Rental Into a Vacationer's Favorite Memory

The rental entrepreneur is selling a wonderful short-term experience. But to get the booking requires an eye for beauty, an ear for storytelling and a head for promotion.
5 min read
Are Your Communications Secure? 3 No-Brainer Tips to Protect Your Smartphone from Hackers
Hackers

Are Your Communications Secure? 3 No-Brainer Tips to Protect Your Smartphone from Hackers

Are you using an unknown wi-fi network at that coffee shop you're in? That's a no-no.
5 min read
3 Things You May Not Have Heard About Taking Risks
Taking Risks

3 Things You May Not Have Heard About Taking Risks

Mark Zuckerberg wasn't afraid to risk a $2 billion investment in Oculus that didn't pay off What are you afraid of?
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.