Toni White and Sue Yasav

Guest Writer

Toni White is the CMO for Synchrony Financial. She leads growth strategies that include developing new products, services, channels and value propositions for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer market segments. Previously, she held multiple strategic leadership roles within GE Capital.

Sue Yasav is responsible for developing strategic insights through surveys, social listening and academic studies on topics related to the retail industries and consumer financing at Synchrony Financial. She authors white papers on consumer and retail trends and provides thought leadership and strategic insights to retail partners.