Toshi Yamamoto

Founder and CEO
As founder and CEO, Toshi Yamamoto oversees the day-to-day operations of ChatWork, the group chat tool for global teams which is dual headquartered in Silicon Valley and Tokyo. Yamamoto founded his first web marketing and software sales company, EC Studios, in 2000. In 2012, the company dedicated all resources to growing the internal group chat tool and rebranded the company as ChatWork. Yamamoto is an author on fostering employee satisfaction; his company was twice ranked as the best company to work for in Japan. Yamamoto has a B.S. in accounting and business management from Chuo University.
 

 

 

More From Toshi Yamamoto

1 Year, 1,000 CEOs: How to Dramatically Improve Your Culture in 365 Days
Corporate Culture

How a Japanese CEO used the wisdom of his homeland, and lots of visits with corporate leaders to transform his company's failing culture.
6 min read
