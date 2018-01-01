Founder and CEO

As founder and CEO, Toshi Yamamoto oversees the day-to-day operations of ChatWork, the group chat tool for global teams which is dual headquartered in Silicon Valley and Tokyo. Yamamoto founded his first web marketing and software sales company, EC Studios, in 2000. In 2012, the company dedicated all resources to growing the internal group chat tool and rebranded the company as ChatWork. Yamamoto is an author on fostering employee satisfaction; his company was twice ranked as the best company to work for in Japan. Yamamoto has a B.S. in accounting and business management from Chuo University.