Trey Holder
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Business Officer
Trey Holder is the chief business officer of Accelerate360, co-founder of Brand Innovators Labs and the executive director of innovation at Retail Tomorrow-GMDC. He has over 20 years of experience in leadership, logistics, merchandising, distribution, sales, marketing and IT development.
Follow Trey Holder on Social
Latest
This Is the Skill Your Business Must Adopt to Thrive
It's not just a buzzword -- it's the key to maintaining an advantage over your competitors.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
João Mendes-Roter
VP Marketing
-
Sarah Smith
Co-Founder
-
Felix Velarde
Chairman and author
-
-
-
Kevin Leyes
Chairman of Leyes Empire, CEO of Leyes Media and VVS
-
Alexander Young
CEO/Founder