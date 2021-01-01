Trey Holder

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Business Officer

Trey Holder is the chief business officer of Accelerate360, co-founder of Brand Innovators Labs and the executive director of innovation at Retail Tomorrow-GMDC. He has over 20 years of experience in leadership, logistics, merchandising, distribution, sales, marketing and IT development.

https://accelerate360.com

Developing an Agile Work Culture

This Is the Skill Your Business Must Adopt to Thrive

It's not just a buzzword -- it's the key to maintaining an advantage over your competitors.

