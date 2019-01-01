More From Troy Wolverton
Apple
President Trump Just Referred to Apple's CEO as 'Tim Apple'
The president met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and other members of his American Workforce Policy Advisory Board on Wednesday.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.