Valerie Pritchard

Valerie Pritchard is an assistant account executive and social media specialist at MSLGROUP

More From Valerie Pritchard

Cringe-Worthy Jargon That Should Be Retired Before 2014
Marketing

Cringe-Worthy Jargon That Should Be Retired Before 2014

Whether it's complete nonsense or words that have been diminished through overuse and misuse, these terms should all be put to bed permanently.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.