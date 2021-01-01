Vandita Jadeja

Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Is Solidifying Its Spot in the Industry 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Advanced Micro Devices is growing exponentially and its Tesla Partnership will increase revenues. Buy AMD stock on the current dip....

Stocks

Buy DraftKings Stock as This Downtrend Presents an Attractive Entry Point

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One reason to invest and one reason to avoid DKNG stock. The strong user base but mounting losses put DKNG...

Stocks

Nvidia Stock Was Hot Before, But the Metaverse Should Light Things Up

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Metaverse maybe fairly new but Nvidia is ready to make the most of it. Buy NVDA stock and hold for...

Stocks

SoFi Is Trading at a Discount as Its Membership Continues to Grow

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips A disrupter in fintech industry, SOFI stock is trading at a discount as it increases its membership and plans to...

Stocks

Pinterest Is at Rock Bottom, but Revenue Per User Shows It Can Grow

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Pinterest may have taken a beating post the third quarter results but the company has a long way to go....

Stocks

This Dip Is Your Chance to Pick up Coinbase Stock at a Discount

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Coinbase has solid growth potential in the coming year. The current dip in COIN stock is temporary and is driven...

Stocks

Disruptor Opendoor Technologies Could Double From Its Current Levels

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Opendoor Technologies could disrupt the real estate industry with ease and convenience of selling homes. Buy OPEN stock in the...

Stocks

Zoom Video Communications Stock Isn’t Anywhere Close to Rock Bottom Yet

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Video conference company Zoom will continue the downward trend in the coming weeks. Wait for ZM stock to hit rock...

Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Nio Stock Before 2022

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Nio stock could be your best bet of 2022. There are two major catalysts driving the success story of Nio...

Stocks

PayPal Stock Is Going to Rebound Sooner Rather Than Later

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Venmo and the successful Amazon partnership will work as a catalyst for PayPal and it will take PYPL stock higher....

Stocks

Crypto Craze Will Take Coinbase to a New High

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The world of cryptocurrency is opening to new investors and this gives Coinbase a massive market to cater to. COIN...

Stocks

Skillz Share Price Does Not Do Justice to the Gaming Company’s Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ignore the losses and focus on the consistent revenue growth of Skillz. SKLZ stock is trading at a massive discount...

Stocks

Nio Stock’s After-Earnings Fall Offers Chance To Buy EV Maker on the Dip

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Nio is rapidly growing due to technological advances and a surge in sales. NIO stock is a buy after the...

Stocks

XPEV Stock Is Leading the Market Making It a Buy Ahead of Earnings

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips XPeng is well positioned in the market with a strong demand for its cars. The monthly deliveries prove that XPEV...

Stocks

Pinterest Stock Took a Beating, And It May Have Another One Coming

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Pinterest stock is inching closer to 52-week low. Wait for the third-quarter results before taking a position in PINS stock....

