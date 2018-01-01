Wade Harman

Guest Writer
Founder and content consultant at WadeHarman.com
Wade Harman is the founder and head honcho at WadeHarman.com. Harman uses his Cognitive Psychology degree to consult with brands about their social media and web content using psychological triggers and emotional responses within their audience.

More From Wade Harman

5 Tips to Build A Remote Freelance Team for Your Business
Remote Workers

In order to separate your company from the pack, hiring online workers can be the exact strategy you need to create this success.
5 min read
3 Tips To Grow Your Brand Using Facebook
Facebook Marketing

Find the marketing groove for your brand on this champion social platform.
7 min read
Boost Facebook Engagement With These 3 Psychology Principles
Facebook Marketing

Try these tactics if your Facebook marketing strategy is starting to feel a little stiff.
6 min read
