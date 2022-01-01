Weilun Soon

Elon Musk Sold $4 Billion of Tesla Shares Over 2 days But Says He's Now Done Selling, As He Closes His Twitter Buyout Deal

"No further Tesla sales planned after today," Musk tweeted after SEC filings were made public.

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person, Says He Doesn't Own a Home Right Now and Rotates Around Friends' Spare Rooms

The world's richest man also doesn't own yachts or take vacations but has a plane to save time.

Apple Just Made It Harder for Thieves to Make Money Off of Stolen iPhones

Apple technicians will now decline to repair iPhones that have been listed as missing on a global database, according to MacRumors.

