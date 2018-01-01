Zoe Barry

Founder and CEO of ZappRx

Zoe Barry is the founder and CEO of digital health startup ZappRx. Recently named to Inc. Magazine's 30 under 30, Zoe began her career originating and executing high-return strategic investments at a hedge fund in New York. A graduate of Columbia University, she currently mentors budding entrepreneurs in the Columbia College Women in Business Society.

6 Strategies for Closing Your Series A on Your Terms
6 Strategies for Closing Your Series A on Your Terms

It's import to vet your potential investors at least as much as they are vetting your company.
