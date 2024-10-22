We asked career experts for their thoughts on when you can submit multiple job applications to a single employer — and what you should keep in mind when you do.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

When you're searching for a job, it's a given that you're applying to multiple positions. But how many of those can be at the same company?

Faced with fierce competition in the job market amid wider industry layoffs, it's an important question for applicants to consider as they pound the virtual pavement and sift through a company's openings.

Cynthia Pong, executive coach, speaker, and founder of Embrace Change, a career coaching and training firm, said it's fine to apply to multiple roles simultaneously "if there's genuine alignment between the position and your skills, background, and interests."

However, it's important to understand how you might be viewed when you throw your hat in for multiple roles at a company at the same time. You might come across as desperate or suggest that you're indiscriminately applying to open positions, including those that don't fit your skillset. It could also inadvertently indicate to recruiters that you're not getting many bites elsewhere.

Farah Sharghi, a career coach, strategist, and former tech recruiter, recommended limiting the number of applications to a single employer to two or three positions in your wheelhouse.

"Applying to too many roles can make you seem unsure about what you're seeking, and most recruiters work on roles that are similar to one another," Sharghi said.

Applicant tracking systems can also quickly show recruiters your application history at a firm.

Gabby Davis, a career trends expert at Indeed, advised waiting at least two weeks before submitting another application to the same employer.

"If you apply too quickly, it may look like an accident or that you lack attention to detail," Davis said. "Especially in a tighter market, some employers may be inundated with applicants and need additional time to sort through applications. After a week or two, the second application can function as a reminder of your interest within the company."

If you do choose to target multiple openings, you should still customize each application based on the role — as you would when applying to a role at a different company.

"When applying for any job, but particularly multiple roles within a company, it's crucial to have updated and tailored résumé and cover letters specific to each role," Davis added.

In an interview, expect that the recruiters will already be aware of your other applications and be prepared to address any questions or concerns they may have. If that happens, frame your concurrent applications as demonstrating a strong interest in the company's mission and values.

Sharghi said you can try something like, "Yes, I've applied to a few positions here because I'm genuinely excited about the company's mission and culture. Each role I've applied for aligns with my skills and career goals in different ways. For this specific position, I'm particularly interested because ..." followed by mentioning specific aspects of the job that appeal to you.

As with any job application, you want to "emphasize your genuine fit and enthusiasm" for the position, Pong said.