Key Takeaways Luis von Ahn has been the CEO of Duolingo for over 14 years.

In a new social media post, von Ahn detailed five tips for new hires to succeed at the company.

One tip he gave was avoiding toxic behavior, which the company “rejects.”

Duolingo accepts a cohort of new graduates every September as new hires. Now the company’s CEO, Luis von Ahn, is sharing how these new employees can succeed and best contribute to the company.

In a LinkedIn post released earlier this week, von Ahn mentioned that Duolingo had welcomed 42 new graduates to the company this fall. The language learning app had over 850 employees total as of April. Its valuation was about $15 billion at the time of writing.

The new hires “always ask me how to succeed here,” von Ahn stated in the LinkedIn post. Von Ahn has led Duolingo for over 14 years and holds a doctorate in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University, per his LinkedIn.

Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here are the five tips he shares with new hires, according to his post:

1. Stay away from toxic behavior

Von Ahn warned new employees away from approaching their roles with “massive egos” and being untrustworthy by telling different people different things to try to accomplish a task.

“Don’t be a jerk,” he wrote.

Duolingo’s culture quickly pinpoints and “rejects” toxic behavior, he stated.

2. Be proactive

Von Ahn explained that in its early days, Duolingo didn’t have a company blog. Two engineers approached the problem differently: One complained about it for months without doing anything about it, while another started the blog without being asked to.

The latter engineer “did way better at Duolingo,” von Ahn stated, adding that if new hires notice an issue at the company, they are always free to fix it.

3. Put the company’s mission above yourself

Von Ahn encouraged new hires to think first about what is best for the company and their team, and put those priorities ahead of what is best for themselves.

He cautioned that “this doesn’t mean work yourself to death,” but it does mean focusing on what’s good for Duolingo’s mission, which is to provide free language education to all.

4. Become familiar with the product

It takes actually using Duolingo to know the product and why it’s important, according to von Ahn. The Duolingo app gamifies language learning and is available for hundreds of languages, including Spanish, French, Japanese and Mandarin.

Von Ahn mentioned that he still reports bugs on the app in an effort to improve the user experience.

5. Embrace that success takes hard work

Von Ahn stated that success is “65% luck” and “35% hard work for about two decades.” He wrote that new hires don’t have to be the most intelligent people in the room — they just have to be persistent and “show up” until luck finds them.

“If you stick with it, you’ll surprise yourself with how far you can go,” he wrote.

