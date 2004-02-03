Wild Noodles Set to Unleash First Franchise Location <b></b>

Scottsdale, Arizona-Wild Noodles, a fast-casual eatery serving internationally inspired noodle dishes created by Arizona chef Eddie Matney, opened its first franchised location in the Paradise Valley area of Phoenix in January. The 84-seat noodlery offers a mix of ethnic and American entrees that are cooked to order in an open kitchen, priced from $3.95 to $7.95.

The debut store is owned by Phoenix resident and ex-corporate executive Andy Fielman. Fielman has signed an area development agreement to open as many as 10 Wild Noodles locations in Arizona over the next five years. His second store is slated to open in Glendale early next summer, followed by an outlet in Scottsdale.

The Paradise Valley site will serve as the prototype and training store for the franchise, which plans to open its next 15 restaurants in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Florida in early 2004. Eighty additional stores are under development in 10 states. Two existing locations in Phoenix are corporately owned. -SSPR

