Jad Tarifi, who founded Google's first generative AI team and has a Ph.D. from the University of Florida, wouldn't recommend starting a program now.

AI researchers are in high demand, with some offered billion-dollar compensation packages from Meta amid the ongoing AI talent wars.

However, one AI pioneer, Jad Tarifi, who founded Google's first generative AI team after obtaining a Ph.D. in AI, would not recommend higher study to break into the field.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Tarifi, 42, predicted that within the five to seven years it takes to obtain a Ph.D., most of AI's problems will be solved.

"Even things like applying AI to robotics will be solved by then," Tarifi told BI.

Tarifi explained that obtaining a Ph.D. was only for "weird people" who were "obsessed" with a certain field because higher education required "a lot of pain" and at least five years of their lives.

He recommended staying away from the Ph.D. route altogether or choosing to specialize in a subfield of AI that is still in its early stages, like AI for biology.

Tarifi received a Ph.D. in 2012 from the University of Florida, where he worked on an AI theory that combined principles from neuroscience, geometry, and machine learning, according to his LinkedIn. He then joined Google, where he became a tech lead and manager for nearly a decade, working on models for Google's generative AI projects.

Tarifi is now the founder and CEO of Integral AI, a startup that focuses on creating AI agents to act autonomously on behalf of users.

In the BI interview, Tarifi also warned prospective students from completing degrees in law and medicine, arguing that the information in these programs was "outdated" and memorization-based.

Tarifi isn't the first person to warn students away from higher degrees. Venture capitalist Victor Lazarte said earlier this year that AI is "fully replacing people" in the legal profession. He predicted that AI would take over entry-level legal positions usually filled by recent law school graduates within the next three years.

