Instagram Is Paying Some Users Up to $20,000 to Bring New People to the Platform Instagram has been testing the program among U.S.-based creators.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Instagram is encouraging creators to share links to their Instagram profiles, posts, and stories on other platforms to bring new people to Instagram and drive up the number of new users.
  • Instagram’s new “Referrals” program pays creators up to $20,000 for new traffic.
  • The platform has an estimated 169 million U.S. users.

Instagram is paying creators tens of thousands of dollars to bring new users to the platform.

The tech giant has been quietly running a program called "Referrals," which compensates U.S.-based creators when new users visit Instagram through links shared by creators, Business Insider confirmed with Meta.

Related: Instagram Is Offering TikTok Creators Up to $50,000 Per Month For Exclusive Content

The invite-only, limited test allows creators to earn a maximum of $20,000 in two ways: Earning $100 for every new user who makes an Instagram account through their links or receiving $100 each time 1,000 new users navigate to Instagram via their links.

Instagram creator Courtney Canfield, who runs an Instagram page with over 36,000 followers for her dog Rambo, told BI that she was offered the second option and could be compensated based on the number of new users who visit Instagram through her profile, posts, stories, or other links.

According to the report, the referral program runs for six weeks from May to June. Instagram is instructing creators to share links to their Instagram profiles and posts on other platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Discord to drive new users to the site.

This isn't Meta's first effort to lure users away from other platforms and get them scrolling on Instagram instead. According to a January report, Meta offered some creators up to $300,000 to exclusively post short-form content to Instagram Reels, Meta's take on TikTok. Meta wanted creator audiences to migrate to Instagram from TikTok or other platforms to watch the exclusive content.

The contracts Meta offered creators then had exclusivity agreements that ranged from posting a certain number of Reels only on Instagram to keeping videos only on the platform for at least three months. Payouts ranged from $2,500 per month to $50,000 per month for six months.

Related: Meta Is Testing AI That Can Catch Teenagers Trying to Get Around Age Rules on Instagram

Meta launched a separate "Breakthrough Bonus" program in January to pay TikTok creators up to $5,000 within three months if they posted content to Instagram Reels. In an earnings call last April, Meta's Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, said that Instagram users spent about half of their time on Reels, emphasizing the popularity of short-form content.

Instagram is expected to generate $32 billion in U.S. advertising revenue this year, accounting for half of the company's total U.S. ad revenue, according to Bloomberg.

Instagram has 169 million users in the U.S., per Statista estimates, making it the country with the second-largest Instagram audience after India. In comparison, competitor TikTok has 170 million U.S. users, and rival YouTube has around 253 million.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The Business He Started in Response to a Frustrating Grocery Store Experience Surpassed $1 Billion in Sales and Counts Ray Dalio Among Its Investors

Steve Magami, co-founder with Thomas Snyder of Fruitist, was tired of playing "berry roulette."

By Amanda Breen
Branding

The Brand-Builder's Playbook for Turning Market Uncertainty Into Decisive Action and Measurable Growth

Here's how to turn market fog into a roadmap your team can actually follow.

By Elle Morgan
Growing a Business

How to Design a Resilient Business That Can Withstand Any Crisis or Disruption

What would happen if your entire business had to shut down tomorrow? Would you survive, or just hope for the best?

By Majeed Javdani
Side Hustle

Want to Start a Side Hustle Helping a Small Business? Here Are the Gigs That Pay the Most.

It's National Small Business Month — and a great time to start a side hustle.

By Amanda Breen