Wealthy Americans love their Range Rovers. It might be tough to find a new one soon.

In January, the U.S. replaced China as the largest single market for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which makes the popular Range Rover and Defender models. In fact, the company's North American sales were up 23% last year. (Range Rovers start around $42,000 and go up to about $180,000.) But it might be more difficult to buy a JLR vehicle soon.

After a short pause in shipments over trade wars and tariffs, the U.K.-based automaker has issued another pause — but this time, it's affecting production, and you can blame hackers instead. According to a statement on the company's website, a cyberattack has caused JLR to shut down production, which will continue until at least September 24. So far, the breach has cost the automaker more than $1.36 billion in revenue, per Auto News.

"We have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday, 24th September 2025," the statement reads. "We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time."

Related: I Tried Buying a Car on Amazon. Here Are the Pros and Cons.

A Land Rover - Range Rover LWB Autobiography is displayed during the Salon Privé Concours at Blenheim Palace on August 27, 2025, in Woodstock, England. John Keeble/Getty Images

JLR first announced the attack on September 2, writing in a statement that it had been "impacted by a cyber incident" and was "proactively shutting down" its systems. The company had initially noted that data was not stolen, but later issued an update to add that "some data may have been affected."

While JLR's retail locations remain open, Reuters reports that the company has closed three plants in the U.K. that would normally be producing around 1,000 vehicles per day. Manufacturing magazine reports that factories have also closed in China, Slovakia and India.

It's unclear how the breach will affect car shipments to the U.S., but reports note that disruptions could last through the fall.