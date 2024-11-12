America's first self-made female billionaire says that Snoop Dogg is a master negotiator. Here's how.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Martha Stewart, 83, might have been America's first self-made female billionaire, but it doesn't mean that she can't learn a thing or two about doing business from her good friend, Snoop Dogg, 53.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Monday, Stewart says she "learned how to negotiate even better than ever," thanks to guidance from the rap icon.

"We do a lot of work together, and I wait for him to negotiate the contract, then I go and follow him," Stewart told the Journal.

The pair first met in 2008 while filming a segment on "The Martha Stewart Show," during which they made mashed potatoes together. They've appeared together on different TV programs in the years since and even collaborated on a joint cooking show on VH1 in 2016, which was called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party."

"She presents an opportunity, we present it to a network and we make some things happen," Snoop Dogg told People in a September interview.

As good friends, they also help each other get better business deals, Snoop Dogg said.

"It's been numerous calls where she would call me and be like, 'Snoop, I was trying to get you to do a deal with Skechers, but your people was in the middle. They didn't want to do it.' I'm like, 'For real?' She's like, 'Yeah, you should f--- with them. Look at my shoes,'" the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper said, recalling his friend's words.

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg collaboration was announced in August 2023.

Likewise, he's helped the lifestyle entrepreneur secure a deal with wine brand 19 Crimes.

"On the flip side of that, I got the 19 Crimes wine deal, red wine, we popping off. Boom, boom, boom. 'Hey Martha, what's happening? You ain't got no wine deal. You want to come on over here and play with us?'" Snoop Dogg said.

This led to Stewart launching her new wine, 19 Crimes' Martha's Chard.

"Now, they got our bottles back to back," Snoop Dogg added.

In the same interview with People, Stewart said she really appreciated her friendship with the rapper.

"He is curious, he is a great student, he is a phenomenal negotiator (he's taught me a lot), he's tough, and he is ultra sweet," Stewart said.

Representatives for Stewart and Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by Business Insider outside regular hours.