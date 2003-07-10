Financial News--RadioShack, Snap-on

<b></b>

Fort Worth, Texas--An emphasis on hot new exclusive products, rollout of a test prototype to more stores and the expansion of accessories in core basics are part of RadioShack's game plan to get sales and profits back on track after a disappointing fiscal 2002. Sales dropped to $4.58 billion for the year ended December 31, a 4.2 percent decrease. The company blames its poor performance on a $250 million decline in sales of direct-to-home satellite systems and a $125 million drop in sales of desktop computers. -DSNRetailingToday

Kenosha, Wisconsin--Snap-on Inc. is expecting a 5 to 10 percent increase in earnings for the full year instead of the 10 to 15 percent previously expected. Sales for tools for industrial and commercial applications declined in both Europe and North America, reflecting the weak economy. A corporate restructuring to lower Snap-on's cost structure is ongoing. -The Business Journal of Milwaukee

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

Man Sues Maker of Wellness Drink for Allegedly Causing Him to Relapse After 7 Years of Sobriety

Botanic Tonics advertises itself as an "alcohol alternative." However, a man in California says he quickly became addicted to the beverage and is now suing for misleading advertising.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Hiring Managers Want Workers With ChatGPT Experience, New Survey Says

Of the hiring managers surveyed, 91% said it would be "important" for entry-level candidates to have ChatGPT experience by 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Which Ivy Colleges' Former Students Earn the Highest Salaries? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business Ideas

5 Steps to Position Your Brand for Maximum Success

A winning branding strategy includes assessing core competencies and creating a value proposition that drives growth and builds goodwill.

By Robert Finlay