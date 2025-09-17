Even the CEO of Zoom thinks video meetings can be improved.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan founded the video communications company in 2011 when he was 41 years old and took it public in 2019. As of September 2025, Zoom had a market cap of $25.66 billion.

But despite 15 years of daily practice, he still thinks video calls can be better, because the best meetings are when people "can be themselves," he told The New York Times.

Here's Yuan's advice for making your Zoom calls more productive.

Be accessible

Yuan says that he has a Zoom meeting link in his email signature so that people can set up calls with him.

Preparation is key

Who you invite is as important as why you're calling the meeting, Yuan said.

"Number one, you need to prepare: who to invite, who not to invite, and a very clear agenda," Yuan said, per The Times.

Think about the vibes

Yuan said the second most important thing for a productive meeting is to make sure everyone can be themselves.

"Don't be too nice, too polite," Yuan said. "In a Zoom call, people tend to be so nice. It's becoming too formal. It's OK to interrupt a little bit. And after the meeting, you need to have some follow-up."

How to exit a call

Don't be afraid to use the chat.

"Sometimes I just send a channel message: 'Sorry, I got to do something.' I use the chat a lot before I leave," Yuan said.

