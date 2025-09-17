'Don't Be Too Nice': Here's How to Run the Perfect Video Call, According to Zoom's CEO Even the CEO of Zoom thinks video meetings can be improved.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Eric Yuan founded Zoom in 2011 and serves as the company's CEO.
  • Yuan said the No. 1 thing that makes a Zoom meeting successful is preparation.
  • Here's how Yuan keeps his Zoom calls productive.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan founded the video communications company in 2011 when he was 41 years old and took it public in 2019. As of September 2025, Zoom had a market cap of $25.66 billion.

But despite 15 years of daily practice, he still thinks video calls can be better, because the best meetings are when people "can be themselves," he told The New York Times.

Here's Yuan's advice for making your Zoom calls more productive.

Be accessible

Yuan says that he has a Zoom meeting link in his email signature so that people can set up calls with him.

Related: 13 Leadership Lessons from Zoom Founder and CEO Eric Yuan

Preparation is key

Who you invite is as important as why you're calling the meeting, Yuan said.

"Number one, you need to prepare: who to invite, who not to invite, and a very clear agenda," Yuan said, per The Times.

Think about the vibes

Yuan said the second most important thing for a productive meeting is to make sure everyone can be themselves.

"Don't be too nice, too polite," Yuan said. "In a Zoom call, people tend to be so nice. It's becoming too formal. It's OK to interrupt a little bit. And after the meeting, you need to have some follow-up."

How to exit a call

Don't be afraid to use the chat.

"Sometimes I just send a channel message: 'Sorry, I got to do something.' I use the chat a lot before I leave," Yuan said.

Related: Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Cuts His Own Pay By 98% Amid Layoffs

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce
Buying / Investing in Business

From a $120M Acquisition to a $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Business News

The Federal Reserve Cut Interest Rates For the First Time This Year. Here's What It Means For Credit Cards and Mortgage Rates.

Officials indicated there could be two more cuts before the end of the year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Plans

How to Create a 1-Word Business Plan That Cuts Through Complexity and Drives Results

Entrepreneurs can replace complexity with a one-word business plan — a simple, powerful theme that aligns their vision, motivates their team and drives results all year long.

By Nicholas Leighton
Side Hustle

His Salty Side Hustle Saw Revenue 'From Day 1' and Hit $10 Million Last Year

Seth Goldstein, 29, and his friend Steven Rofrano got their business idea after a snack break in Miami.

By Amanda Breen