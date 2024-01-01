#TamTalkstECH
Listen Up: Jabra Elite 10
These wireless earbuds are truly immersive, with them being Jabra's first earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking, which keeps you -the listener- in the center of the soundstage as you move your head.
Work In Progress: Honor X9b 5G
HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS's Five Star Overall Drop Resistance certification- the first in the industry.
Oh, Snap: Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40
SQ40 allows you to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing with square format film, which covers a wider range of photographic scenes.
In The Fold: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
The 7.6-inch main screen brings you gaming like never before, cinematic viewing, and PC-style productivity– all on a tablet-sized device.
Make Your Mark: Epson EcoTank L8160
The printer produces stunning A4 photos and documents with two dedicated paper trays plus two rear feeds for thicker media up to 1.3mm thick and 2m long.
Watch Out: The Freestyle
No white wall? No worries. The Freestyle optimizes projection based on wall color to enhance your viewing experience.
Get Mobile: Honor 90 Lite 5G
Measuring just 7.48mm thin and 179g in weight, HONOR 90 Lite 5G is a compact device that fits easily into your pocket or bag.
Flip Out: Honor Magic Vs
Measuring just 12.9mm when folded and weighing only 267g, HONOR Magic Vs is the perfect companion for jetsetting entrepreneurs who enjoy mobile entertainment.
Sound Off: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5
You can control your audio experience with Beosound A5 using its sleek user interface, or directly from the Bang & Olufsen App.
Talk To Me: Vivo Y16
Y16 rounds out with .a 13MP AI Dual camera that consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a range of photography features
Ahead Of The Curve: Oppo Reno8 T 5G
Thanks to the micro curves of the screen, Oppo Reno8 T 5G has a smooth, rounded appearance, and it feels good in the palm of your hand whether you're watching videos, reading content, or gaming.
Sounds Good: Sony LinkBuds
Approximately four grams in weight, these earbuds are easy to carry wherever life takes you.
A Cut Above: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Capture stunning photos and videos all day and night using the camera which features a 2.4um pixel sensor (Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever), and photos can be further refined using the free Expert RAW app.
Clickbait: Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse
Whether working on a document or browsing through a website, the Signature M650's SmartWheel helps to deliver precision and speed.
On The Go: Acer Swift X
Get things done with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for fast data transfers, as well as a fingerprint reader for easy login with Windows Hello.