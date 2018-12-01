#TamTalkstECH

More From This Topic

Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally
Technology

Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally

Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Style On Cue: LG's New Q Stylus Smartphone
Technology

Style On Cue: LG's New Q Stylus Smartphone

LG Q Stylus is a midrange smartphone packing premium features.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T
Technology

Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T

Building on the success of the Elite Sport earbuds, Jabra has unveiled two new products for your next upgrade.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Powered Up: The LG SK10Y Sound Bar
Technology

Powered Up: The LG SK10Y Sound Bar

LG has partnered with Meridian Audio to tune the new LG SK10Y Sound Bar.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Picture Perfect: Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer
Technology

Picture Perfect: Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer

Set your photos free, and share memories in real life with Canon's IVY Mini Photo Printer.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
HP's New ZBook Studio Laptops Offer High Performance In A Premium Device
Technology

HP's New ZBook Studio Laptops Offer High Performance In A Premium Device

The new line of laptops features cutting-edge design alongside collaboration and security tools that support every workflow.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
Fast Forward: The New LG K10
Smartphones

Fast Forward: The New LG K10

The LG K10 sports a metal U-frame and is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a high-resolution 8MP front camera that supports bokeh when shooting selfies.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Ahead Of The Curve: Nokia 8 Sirocco
Technology

Ahead Of The Curve: Nokia 8 Sirocco

HMD Global released five new smartphones at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the newest version of its flagship device.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Built For Business: HP Elite X2 1012 G2
Technology

Built For Business: HP Elite X2 1012 G2

HP's new premium commercial device, the Elite x2 1012 G2, combines power and portability into a sleek 2-in-1 design.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Do More In Less Time: LG Gram Laptops
Technology

Do More In Less Time: LG Gram Laptops

The LG gram laptop delivers powerful performance in a super slim, easy-to-carry body.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read
