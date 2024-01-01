chinese apps

News and Trends

India Bans 54 More Chinese Apps

The banned apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Five Times When the Centre Intervened Impacting Country's Startup Ecosystem

The Narendra Modi-led government has been well-known from making sweeping changes in decades-old laws

News and Trends

India Bans Another 43 Chinese Apps; List Includes AliExpress

The decision was taken by the ministry of electronics and information technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act

Technology

Walking On Eggshells, PUBG Mobile's Parent Company Is Taking Scrupulous Steps To Return To India

India with 175 million downloads was the biggest market for PUBG mobile before it was banned

News and Trends

India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps

The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order

Technology

The Fall and Rise of Hindi Chinni, Bhai Bhai App Relations

While the Chinese applications were crushed, Indian saw gold rush! To know more we spoke to founders of popular Indian apps that are serving as an alternative to popular Chinese apps

News and Trends

4-Month-Old Indian App Mitron Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round

Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal led Mitron will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development

News and Trends

Post Chinese App Ban, India's Trell Registers 10 Times Growth

After June 29, the lifestyle blogging platform witnessed 800 per cent increase in screen time

News and Trends

US President Trump Signs Orders To Ban WeChat, Tiktok In 45 Days

He alleged these apps pose threats to national security and the country's economy; parent Chinese companies of these apps need to conclude sale within the period to avoid ban

Technology

Indian Alternative to Chinese Apps like TikTok, CamScanner, Shein, and More

India has a replacement app for everything. Here are multiple homegrown replacements for TikTok, Camscanner, Clash of King to UC Browsers and more

News and Trends

India Bans 47 More Chinese Apps, Around 250 Apps Including PubG Under Scanner

According to reports, these 47 apps were operating as clones of the earlier banned 59 apps

Technology

CamScanner Banned: 5 Indian Alternatives That Will Sort Your Scanning Work

If you were using CamScanner and you need a replacement that can do the same job or even better. Entrepreneur India brings you a list of five made-in-India application for your document, photo, receipt scanning

Technology

Chinese Apps Ban: Here Are Five Indian Alternatives You Must Download

The ban of 59 Chinese apps has opened gates for homegrown apps. While you are missing Tik Tok, we bring you a list of five Indian alternatives that you can try

News and Trends

App Ban: China's Loss Is India's Gain

The move to ban 59 Chinese apps has proved to be a boon for Indian apps as they continue to witness a surge in downloads

News and Trends

In a Major Blow to TikTokers, India Bans the App Amidst Rising Geo-Political Tensions With China

The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including widely popular scanning platform CamScanner, UC Browser, e-commerce company Shein and WeChat