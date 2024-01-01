chinese apps
India Bans 54 More Chinese Apps
The banned apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite
Five Times When the Centre Intervened Impacting Country's Startup Ecosystem
The Narendra Modi-led government has been well-known from making sweeping changes in decades-old laws
India Bans Another 43 Chinese Apps; List Includes AliExpress
The decision was taken by the ministry of electronics and information technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act
Walking On Eggshells, PUBG Mobile's Parent Company Is Taking Scrupulous Steps To Return To India
India with 175 million downloads was the biggest market for PUBG mobile before it was banned
India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps
The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order
The Fall and Rise of Hindi Chinni, Bhai Bhai App Relations
While the Chinese applications were crushed, Indian saw gold rush! To know more we spoke to founders of popular Indian apps that are serving as an alternative to popular Chinese apps
4-Month-Old Indian App Mitron Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round
Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal led Mitron will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate product development
Post Chinese App Ban, India's Trell Registers 10 Times Growth
After June 29, the lifestyle blogging platform witnessed 800 per cent increase in screen time
US President Trump Signs Orders To Ban WeChat, Tiktok In 45 Days
He alleged these apps pose threats to national security and the country's economy; parent Chinese companies of these apps need to conclude sale within the period to avoid ban
Indian Alternative to Chinese Apps like TikTok, CamScanner, Shein, and More
India has a replacement app for everything. Here are multiple homegrown replacements for TikTok, Camscanner, Clash of King to UC Browsers and more
India Bans 47 More Chinese Apps, Around 250 Apps Including PubG Under Scanner
According to reports, these 47 apps were operating as clones of the earlier banned 59 apps
CamScanner Banned: 5 Indian Alternatives That Will Sort Your Scanning Work
If you were using CamScanner and you need a replacement that can do the same job or even better. Entrepreneur India brings you a list of five made-in-India application for your document, photo, receipt scanning
Chinese Apps Ban: Here Are Five Indian Alternatives You Must Download
The ban of 59 Chinese apps has opened gates for homegrown apps. While you are missing Tik Tok, we bring you a list of five Indian alternatives that you can try
App Ban: China's Loss Is India's Gain
The move to ban 59 Chinese apps has proved to be a boon for Indian apps as they continue to witness a surge in downloads
In a Major Blow to TikTokers, India Bans the App Amidst Rising Geo-Political Tensions With China
The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including widely popular scanning platform CamScanner, UC Browser, e-commerce company Shein and WeChat