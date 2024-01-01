infosys

Infosys Enters a $1.6 Billion Deal With Telecom Major Liberty Global

The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realize run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments, as per a joint statement

By Teena Jose
Infosys Top Executive Richard Lobo Resigns

Lobo mailed his resignation to Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys on August 4, 2023, and company filed the same with BSE, announcing that Lobo's last date with the company would be August 31, 2023

Infosys Signs Five-Year AI Deal With $2 Billion Target Spend

The announcement comes days before the IT service giant is set to report its first-quarter earnings

India Lacks Quality Market Research Firms, Says Narayana Murthy

Murthy said competence and values are two essentials one should look for while hiring for top leadership positions

There Is No Plan B After I Exit, Says Nandan Nilekani

He also said that the next Infosys chairman will be a non-founding member

Infosys Is Not In Favour Of Moonlighting, Says Salil Parekh

The CEO said that the company already had a platform which allowed employees to do internal gig work on internal projects

Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting

The company stated that any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment

Infosys Deducts 30 Per Cent Average Variable Payout Of Employees In Q1

The IT major also notified that the performance bonus payment for delivery (DEL) and business enabling functions (BEFs), for the first quarter is scheduled in the August 2022 payroll

Entrepreneurship, A Means to a Sustainable Livelihood

In a landscape like India, it is the circumstances that have a significant role in the mushrooming of entrepreneurs rather than a mere desire to be one

Techie Tuesday: Tesla Models to Have Popular Video Game & Apple Does Some Adjustments

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

All Hail RBI's Move to Setup Digital Payments Committee!

The digital payments industry has a wobbly reputation; this is a good move for strengthening the digital payments sector

Jayesh Sanghrajka to Take Over as the Interim CFO of Infosys

Infosys has confirmed the appointment of Jayesh Sanghrajka as its interim Chief Financial Officer

Rohan Murty Dons the Cover of Entrepreneur India's 35 Under 35

After months of deliberation, we bring to you 35 young stars of the Indian start-up ecosystem

#4 Things You Need to Know About the New Infosys CEO

Parekh's appointment comes after the whole executive debacle at Infosys which saw former CEO Vishal Sikka's exit