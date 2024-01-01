infosys
Infosys Enters a $1.6 Billion Deal With Telecom Major Liberty Global
The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realize run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments, as per a joint statement
Infosys Top Executive Richard Lobo Resigns
Lobo mailed his resignation to Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys on August 4, 2023, and company filed the same with BSE, announcing that Lobo's last date with the company would be August 31, 2023
Infosys Signs Five-Year AI Deal With $2 Billion Target Spend
The announcement comes days before the IT service giant is set to report its first-quarter earnings
India Lacks Quality Market Research Firms, Says Narayana Murthy
Murthy said competence and values are two essentials one should look for while hiring for top leadership positions
There Is No Plan B After I Exit, Says Nandan Nilekani
He also said that the next Infosys chairman will be a non-founding member
Infosys Is Not In Favour Of Moonlighting, Says Salil Parekh
The CEO said that the company already had a platform which allowed employees to do internal gig work on internal projects
Infosys Warns Employees Against Moonlighting
The company stated that any violation will lead to disciplinary action that could include termination of employment
Infosys Deducts 30 Per Cent Average Variable Payout Of Employees In Q1
The IT major also notified that the performance bonus payment for delivery (DEL) and business enabling functions (BEFs), for the first quarter is scheduled in the August 2022 payroll
Entrepreneurship, A Means to a Sustainable Livelihood
In a landscape like India, it is the circumstances that have a significant role in the mushrooming of entrepreneurs rather than a mere desire to be one
Techie Tuesday: Tesla Models to Have Popular Video Game & Apple Does Some Adjustments
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
All Hail RBI's Move to Setup Digital Payments Committee!
The digital payments industry has a wobbly reputation; this is a good move for strengthening the digital payments sector
Jayesh Sanghrajka to Take Over as the Interim CFO of Infosys
Infosys has confirmed the appointment of Jayesh Sanghrajka as its interim Chief Financial Officer
Binny Bansal Steps Down As Flipkart Group CEO & Infosys Brings Innovation to Texas: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Rohan Murty Dons the Cover of Entrepreneur India's 35 Under 35
After months of deliberation, we bring to you 35 young stars of the Indian start-up ecosystem
#4 Things You Need to Know About the New Infosys CEO
Parekh's appointment comes after the whole executive debacle at Infosys which saw former CEO Vishal Sikka's exit