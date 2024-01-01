legacy business
This Birla Scion is Innovating Indian Education
There's pressure but Nirvaan Birla calls it a privilege to be a part of the age-old Birla household
Aparna Piramal Raje - Author of a New Chapter
Connecting the rights dots landed her with 'Working Out of the Box', a book that explores the connections between workspaces and work styles
The Home Curator
Jahan Tahiliani, CEO of Tahiliani Homes and son of celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, has overcome several dilemmas and moments of self-doubt to reach where he is today
One of India's Biggest Steel Bar Manufacturers' Tips to Create Brand Value
The company CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal in a conversation said until and unless you are not connected to the brand with your heart you can't create it.
Harshvardhan Neotia & His Tryst With Food
There are various level and layers as an entrepreneur. You are always in a quest of doing something different and doing well believes Neotia
3 Valuable Entrepreneurial Lessons from India's IT Czar Who Calls it a Day
A prolific businessman, who changed the dynamics of corporate governance, Azim Premji, has called it a day and handed over the reins of the company to his son, Rishad Premji
The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing
Naveen Jindal, who grew JSPL from a small company to a conglomerate, advises against getting overambitious with loans
Weaving India's Traditional Sarees Since 1911
In 1980, Nalli became the first textile retailer to use barcodes and computerized billing systems. This revolutionary move paved way for ease of doing business and for serving the customers better
This 20-year Old Watch Brand Thinks No Platform Helps Sells Watches Better than Google
The company's second-generation entrepreneur Hamza Patel spoke to Entrepreneur India about the changing ecosystem, how the group is evolving and why the company is ahead of its peers
Spearheading India's Jewellery Saga, Keeping the Cultural Value Intact
How this entrepreneur transformed India's leading jewellery brand from an old school business to a professionally run corporate entity with global ambitions
Riding the Wave of Spirituality
With the legacy of over 70 years, Arjun Ranga is sustaining Cycle Pure Agarbathies' market leadership with a visionary approach
Jewellery Brands Make Their way Past a Century
Have a look at these entrepreneurs who survived in the jewellery industry over these years
How India's Top Corporates are Riding Down the Memory Lane for Business
About 70 per cent of the rural market uses bicycles as an affordable mode of commute
From Selling Gems to Queens To Building Palaces, This Scion is Taking The Family Legacy Ahead
Born with a 165-year old jewelled inheritance, Siddharth Kasliwal has given a modern twist to hotels with 28Kothi in the land of Maharajas
How This Third Generation Entrepreneur Branched Out Staying Committed to His Roots
Apeejay Group continues to touch the lives of people through brands in hotels, FMCG, F&B and book retail