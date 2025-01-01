Evan Kuhn
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Evan Kuhn is the President of DeLorean Labs, the Web3 innovation arm of the iconic DeLorean brand. At DeLorean Labs, he leads initiatives that merge blockchain infrastructure with automotive legacy, redefining ownership, mobility, and consumer engagement for the next generation.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
Why Some Legacy Brands Stay Relevant While Others Fade Into Obscurity
Here's how legacy brands can stay relevant by combining cultural capital with innovation and strategic infrastructure.