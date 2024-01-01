Mixed Reality
Apple To Postpone AR Glasses Launch, Working On Mixed Reality Headset: Report
The report stated that virtual and augmented reality will be included in Apple's mixed reality headset and is likely to be announced at the spring event this year
The AR/VR Glasses Edition: CES 2023
While 2021 is termed as the year of cryptocurrency, 2023 looks promising for AR/VR technology and products
Making Mixed Reality Accessible
Tesseract is a MIT Media Lab spin-off that creates products in the augmented and virtual reality space. Last year, Reliance Industries acquired a majority stake in the company.
India Special Market for Unity Technologies; Streaming the Next Big Thing in Gaming
Creator of the most widely used real-time 3D development platform in the world, Unity sees India as a special market given its early adoption of deep-tech such as mixed reality
This Reliance-owned Deep-Tech Start-Up Wants To Bring Mixed Reality To the Masses
Even as technologies such as augmented, virtual and mixed reality becoming the new buzzwords in the start-up ecosystem, India hasn't seen a steady adoption of these among the masses. Tesseract wants that to change.