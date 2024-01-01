new and trends

Reliance Retail Acquires 51% Stake In Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma Brand

With this partnership, Ed-a-Mamma said it will look to expand in new areas like personal care and baby furniture

By Teena Jose
Bharat NCAP: What It Means For the Auto Industry

With high safety standards, Indian cars will be able to compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India

Attention, Incubator Managers! Startup India Unveils Training Program

The last day to apply for the National Incubator Capacity Development Program is April 23, 2023

Garuda Aerospace Raises $22 Mn In Series A Round

The round—the largest-ever in the drone sector, according to the Chennai-based startup—was led by VC firm SphitiCap, which invested $12 million, and saw participation from other investors across India, UAE and Singapore

Changing Trends And the Future Of Wealth Management In India

Wealth management solutions work for longer terms and does not offer the prospect of instant gratification that comes with a trial

Layoffs are Happening Not Just in India, But Across the Globe

209 tech startups worldwide have announced layoffs since the beginning of 2022, says a crowdsourced database of tech layoffs

Rise Of Celebrity Engagement Platforms

These platforms are today creating a personalized two-way communication between fans and celebrities

Indian Hospitality Unicorn OYO's Backer Airbnb Joins the League of Start-ups Going Public

According to a brief statement issued by the company, hotel sharing start-up Airbnb has announced that it is going public in 2020

Musk's New Successor and Tesla's New Trailblazer

Tesla's got a new founder! And it is none other than a woman who has an ocean of experience in the tech world

Google's Secret Project and Winamp's Comeback: 4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds