Rising Tech Star
The Cloud Pundit
Bhavesh Goswami, founder and CEO, CloudThat launched the startup in 2012 to bolster India's cloud ecosystem
We Believe In Predicting and Preventing Emerging Threats: Sequretek's Pankit Deasia
The co-founder and CEO tells us how combining threat monitoring & response, threat intelligence, threat hunting, cloud security and few other things Sequretek's offerings create an integrated security ecosystem
Disrupting Employee Healthcare for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Onsurity aims to provide 100,000 SMEs and their work families holistic healthcare with complete affordability, superior claims concierge experience and an all-around health and wellness approach
Financing Homes For Bharat
BASIC Home Loan began with the intent of empowering low and middle-income households through product innovation and digitized home loans
The Logistics Prodigy
Shipsy's PLG-based real-time shipment tracking solution is a self-serve-based model, which empowers customers to simply select a plan, make a payment and start tracking their shipments
'Banking' On, For Distribution of Its Financial Products
Subramanya S V looking to onboard more banks as partners
The Transaction Generator
Kaleidofin offers simple, well designed, financial solutions on a tech platform to address the needs of over 600 million under-banked Indians engaged in the informal economy
'Eccentric' Auto Enthusiast
The company is extending its presence to international markets and working on building the entire ecosystem making virtualization a reality for the industry
Stealing Away the 'Blues' of Smart Mobility
BluSmart, the fully-electric ride-hailing and EV charging platform, has launched two industry-first products: zero ride-denial and zero-surge policy
The Agritech Revolutionary
Unnati offers unique services in the sector that makes them stand out in the sector. It digitizes the entire agri value chain by using their platforms such as uStore app and Farmer app
This Agritech Startup Offers Agronomics Solutions
The startup, which initially started its operations in the Hindi heartland of Madhya Pradesh and has a presence in Rajasthan, is gradually trying to enter the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana
This Startup's Drones Are Addressing the Army's Shortcomings and Helping Fight COVID-19
Indian Robotics Solutions provides drones, industrial electronics, drone cameras, thermal imaging camera, flower dropping, unmanned aerial vehicle, printed circuit board designing, 2D and 3D designing, hardware solution, product development, workshop, AMC services, etc.
This 2W EV Manufactuer Wants To Make Earth Greener
As per Suhas Rajkumar, founder of Simple Energy, the company is aiming to shift the entire fleet of mobility to electric thus making the world greener and sustainable
This Crypto Exchange Platform Is Handling $1Bn Worth Crypto Per Month
Founded in 2014 by Rahul Pagidipati, a serial investor, Zebpay is one of the major crypto exchange platforms in the country with over 4 million users and over $1 billion in monthly transaction volumes
This Founder Has Built Full-Stack Supply Chain Payments Solutions for SMEs
PayMate offers a suit of tech services to its clients to solve their end-to-end supply chain payments woes