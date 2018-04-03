Pets Warehouse
Pets and pet supplies
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
1550 Sunrise Hwy.
Copiague, NY 11726
CEO
Bob Novak
Parent Company
Nova Pet Franchise Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$175,000 - $425,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Pets Warehouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
ongoing
Classroom Training:
2 weeks