Working With a Limited Staff? Here's How Employee Management Tools Can Improve Productivity.

From health issues related to Covid-19, to the Great Resignation, and beyond, businesses in all types of industries are feeling the labor shortage pinch. Food service, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and business services have been some of the hardest hit. In 2021, alone, nearly 50 million workers quit their jobs.1

While business owners in these industries and others spend copious amounts of time trying to hire great new employees, they need to optimize operations to get more done with fewer employees. This is where employee management tools—smart POS systems, specifically—can help in a big way.

Here are ways a POS can help keep your small but efficient crew on track with streamlined operations.

Know your business.

In busy and chaotic times, it's important for owners to have as much visibility into the business as possible. This way, they can make informed decisions about sales, budgets, marketing, and more.

With a cloud-based POS from U.S. Bank, a rich world of analytics and reporting is at an owner's fingertips. You can see specific details like sales trends, top-selling products, and performance reporting around specific tasks or employees.

When you have the right data, you can more easily make the right decisions to manage your business and your team.

Get organized.

Scheduling can become a nightmare during times of high employee turnover. When you're short on staff, a lot of shifts need covering and it isn't always easy to find people to cover them all.

The great thing about cloud-based POS systems is that when it comes to employee management, they can do a lot more than track hours worked. When integrated with a third-party calendar tool, a POS system can allow employees to organize the schedule and set their own personal availability, while giving owners visibility into the entire process.

Improve everyone's productivity.

Trying to do more with less can cause problems—often at the expense of the customer. One way to keep things running smoothly is to automate processes across your organization, effectively reducing people's workloads.

Tasks that might have needed to be done by hand or in person can be automated thanks to a cloud-based POS. Some of these tasks include inventory management (the POS updates inventory counts with every order filled and can send alerts when items run low), staff payroll processing (including tip allocation), and monitoring sales statistics (like over-refunding or improper voids at the register), just to name a few.

Avoid headaches by making check out as simple as possible.

The last thing employees need is an upset customer at check out. These days, customers want to pay the way they want, and quickly.

With a POS from U.S. Bank, your business can offer options like accepting multiple type of credit cards, applying discounts and loyalty points with a quick tap, and even customized invoices, just to name a few. The smoother the check out, the greater the chances of a return visit.

