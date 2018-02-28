Bizness Apps

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
How to Deliver Excellent Customer Service
When it comes to customer service, find a process and a rhythm that work for you and your client.
How Small Businesses Can Do SEO on a Small Budget
Managing your SEO goals on a small budget can be overwhelming, especially if you are only a one- or two-person team.
5 Ways to Write About an App's Benefits -- Not Features
When you're writing (or talking) about an app, it's essential to differentiate between the way you think about the app, and the way your clients think about the app.
The Importance of Onboarding Users to Your App
Onboarding is one of the most critical phases of an app user's journey, as it is that first point of contact with your app.
Is It Time for You to Leave Your Job?
Before you make the leap, discover what your what your purpose is.
Why Your Small Business Should Have a Content Marketing Strategy
The three main benefits of content marketing are increased sales, cost savings and loyal customers.
5 Examples of Small Businesses Using Facebook Advertising
Facebook Ads are incredibly helpful tools when growing your business.
How to Create a Great Logo for Your Small Business
The first step to an awesome logo is an idea.
8 Mistakes Small Businesses Make When Building an Online Presence
Having a strong online presence goes beyond building a website and having accounts on all social media platforms.
7 Ways to Boost Your Small-Business Marketing
These marketing strategies can help small businesses gain new customers and increase repeat business.
Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018
A loyalty program can benefit your business in many different ways.
5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use Mobile Payments
The evolution of money looks like this: barter, coins, paper, plastic and now, phones.
24 Email Marketing Stats Every Business Owner Should Know (Infographic)
Email marketing is the cornerstone of many marketing programs.
How to Make a Video Like a Professional for Under $250
Video marketing is an essential selling and marketing tool for any business.
How Email Marketing Can Help Build Your Brand
Email marketing is a great way to welcome subscribers, nurture relationships with them, build trust and engage them.