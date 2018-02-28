Bizness Apps

Bizness Apps

Follow Bizness Apps on Social

Latest

Customer Service

How to Deliver Excellent Customer Service

When it comes to customer service, find a process and a rhythm that work for you and your client.

Continue Reading

SEO

How Small Businesses Can Do SEO on a Small Budget

Managing your SEO goals on a small budget can be overwhelming, especially if you are only a one- or two-person team.

Continue Reading

Apps

5 Ways to Write About an App's Benefits -- Not Features

When you're writing (or talking) about an app, it's essential to differentiate between the way you think about the app, and the way your clients think about the app.

Continue Reading

Mobile Apps

The Importance of Onboarding Users to Your App

Onboarding is one of the most critical phases of an app user's journey, as it is that first point of contact with your app.

Continue Reading

Quitting a Job

Is It Time for You to Leave Your Job?

Before you make the leap, discover what your what your purpose is.

Continue Reading

Marketing

Why Your Small Business Should Have a Content Marketing Strategy

The three main benefits of content marketing are increased sales, cost savings and loyal customers.

Continue Reading

Facebook Advertising

5 Examples of Small Businesses Using Facebook Advertising

Facebook Ads are incredibly helpful tools when growing your business.

Continue Reading

Continue Reading

Supercharging Creativity

8 Mistakes Small Businesses Make When Building an Online Presence

Having a strong online presence goes beyond building a website and having accounts on all social media platforms.

Continue Reading

Marketing

7 Ways to Boost Your Small-Business Marketing

These marketing strategies can help small businesses gain new customers and increase repeat business.

Continue Reading

Loyalty Programs

Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018

A loyalty program can benefit your business in many different ways.

Continue Reading

Mobile Payments

5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use Mobile Payments

The evolution of money looks like this: barter, coins, paper, plastic and now, phones.

Continue Reading

Email Marketing

24 Email Marketing Stats Every Business Owner Should Know (Infographic)

Email marketing is the cornerstone of many marketing programs.

Continue Reading

Video

How to Make a Video Like a Professional for Under $250

Video marketing is an essential selling and marketing tool for any business.

Continue Reading

Email Marketing

How Email Marketing Can Help Build Your Brand

Email marketing is a great way to welcome subscribers, nurture relationships with them, build trust and engage them.

Continue Reading