Signing out of account, Standby...
Black Enterprise
Latest
Mattel Introduces New Historical Barbie In Honor of Madam C.J. Walker
The recognition comes just in time to honor the entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist during National Black Business Month.
Philanthropist Awards Currently Incarcerated Convicted Felons With More Than $10K In Entrepreneurship Scholarships
Chief Executive Officer and founder of The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, Chad Dillon, is offering second chances to currently incarcerated convicted felons.
13-Year-Old Makes History as Youngest Black Person to Get Accepted Into Medical School
Thirteen-year-old prodigy Alena Analeigh Wicker just reached an awe-inspiring accomplishment.
Meet the 17-Year-Old Student Getting Paid $100K to Play High School Basketball
At the age of 17, Bryson Warren earns at least $100,000 a year as a high school student-athlete through Overtime Elite.
Entrepreneur Claims He Presented His Idea Directly to Elon Musk, Who Then Filed a Trademark Stealing It
Riz Nwosu began developing a backpack based on Tesla's Cybertruck.
Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Creative Director André Leon Talley Dead at 73
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the venerable former Vogue creative director was hospitalized and battling an unknown illness.
NFT Buyers Drop $1.23 Million on Digital Land Next to Snoop Dogg's Virtual Mansion
Three virtual estates neighboring a Snoop Dogg game space in the metaverse have been sold, the most expensive space selling for $453,000.
Howard University Students Still Living in Tents to Avoid Horrible Dorm Conditions
It's been one month since Howard University students began protesting the living conditions in campus housing buildings.
McDonald's CEO Apologizes After Saying Parents of Fatally Shot Chicago Children 'Failed Those Kids'
Controversy has risen out of a text message McDonald's CEO sent to the mayor of Chicago after two children were shot and killed in two separate incidents earlier this year.
17-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Signs Historic Deal With Puma
Williams, a combo guard, has been ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class by ESPN.
Mariah Carey Encourages Women to Enter the Crypto Game, Support Black Girls Code
The singer is partnering with Gemini on a new campaign aiming at making the asset class less daunting and more accessible to women.
With a Valuation of $725 Million, LeBron James' SpringHill Company Gains Major Investors
The business portfolio of Los Angles Lakers basketball player, LeBron James keeps expanding.
Virginia Hotel Says No to Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle
The hotel cited several reasons, including concerns about Chappelle's show's content.
Billionaire Kanye West Files 'DONDA' Trademark as He Prepares to Launch Tech Company
The 44-year-old billionaire is filing a "DONDA" name trademark for a line of tech products.
Meet the 28-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Who Landed Over $700,000 in Brand Deals Within 6 Months
Instagram Influencer JaLisa Vaughn-Jefferson outlines her pathway to incredible success.