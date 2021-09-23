Black Enterprise

News and Trends

Mattel Introduces New Historical Barbie In Honor of Madam C.J. Walker

The recognition comes just in time to honor the entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist during National Black Business Month.

News and Trends

Philanthropist Awards Currently Incarcerated Convicted Felons With More Than $10K In Entrepreneurship Scholarships

Chief Executive Officer and founder of The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, Chad Dillon, is offering second chances to currently incarcerated convicted felons.

News and Trends

13-Year-Old Makes History as Youngest Black Person to Get Accepted Into Medical School

Thirteen-year-old prodigy Alena Analeigh Wicker just reached an awe-inspiring accomplishment.

News and Trends

Meet the 17-Year-Old Student Getting Paid $100K to Play High School Basketball

At the age of 17, Bryson Warren earns at least $100,000 a year as a high school student-athlete through Overtime Elite.

News and Trends

Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Creative Director André Leon Talley Dead at 73

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the venerable former Vogue creative director was hospitalized and battling an unknown illness.

News and Trends

NFT Buyers Drop $1.23 Million on Digital Land Next to Snoop Dogg's Virtual Mansion

Three virtual estates neighboring a Snoop Dogg game space in the metaverse have been sold, the most expensive space selling for $453,000.

News and Trends

Howard University Students Still Living in Tents to Avoid Horrible Dorm Conditions

It's been one month since Howard University students began protesting the living conditions in campus housing buildings.

News and Trends

McDonald's CEO Apologizes After Saying Parents of Fatally Shot Chicago Children 'Failed Those Kids'

Controversy has risen out of a text message McDonald's CEO sent to the mayor of Chicago after two children were shot and killed in two separate incidents earlier this year.

News and Trends

17-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Mikey Williams Signs Historic Deal With Puma

Williams, a combo guard, has been ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class by ESPN.

News and Trends

Mariah Carey Encourages Women to Enter the Crypto Game, Support Black Girls Code

The singer is partnering with Gemini on a new campaign aiming at making the asset class less daunting and more accessible to women.

News and Trends

With a Valuation of $725 Million, LeBron James' SpringHill Company Gains Major Investors

The business portfolio of Los Angles Lakers basketball player, LeBron James keeps expanding.

News and Trends

Virginia Hotel Says No to Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle

The hotel cited several reasons, including concerns about Chappelle's show's content.

News and Trends

Billionaire Kanye West Files 'DONDA' Trademark as He Prepares to Launch Tech Company

The 44-year-old billionaire is filing a "DONDA" name trademark for a line of tech products.

Entrepreneurs

Meet the 28-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Who Landed Over $700,000 in Brand Deals Within 6 Months

Instagram Influencer JaLisa Vaughn-Jefferson outlines her pathway to incredible success.

