50 Cent Has 50-11 Ways To Get Rich Without Trying, Strikes Partnership Deal With NHL

Curtis Jackson has expanded his liquor empire onto the ice!

The prominent television producer and hip-hop entrepreneur has signed his first multi-year partnership with an NHL team. Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent, has agreed to bring his Sire Spirits to the Vegas Golden Knights. 50 already has partnership deals with NBA teams, the Houston Rockets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves for his liquor products. He also has one with an NFL team, the Houston Texans.

"I'm excited for Sire Spirits to close its first NHL partnership deal with the Vegas Golden Knights," said 50 in a written statement. "Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne are championship brands for winning teams. Bill Foley and his entire team know how to win and are the perfect partners for my brands and for me to extend my charitable efforts in the Las Vegas community through the G-Unity Foundation. Hockey is an exciting sport and Las Vegas is a top market for entertainment. I look forward to working closely with the entire Golden Knights Organization."

Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne will be sold at the arena for this year's Stanley Cup champions for the next several seasons. The two spirits will be labeled as The Official Champagne and The Official Cognac of the Vegas Golden Knights.

"We are excited to welcome Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Sire Spirits into the VGK Family," said Kerry Bubolz, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Golden Knights. "Our hope is that through this partnership we continue to diversify the hockey fan base in efforts to grow the game for everyone."

As is customary with similar deals by 50, his G-Unity Foundation plans to team with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to serve the Las Vegas community.

This news comes right after the announcement of 50 and Rémy Martin agreeing to an undisclosed settlement between Branson Cognac and the French cognac brand. There was a dispute regarding the bottle design brought by E. Rémy Martin & Co., citing copyright infringement.

