FounderDating

Business Ideas

Stop Worrying About Everyone Stealing Your Idea

Just like shark attacks are extremely rare, so is getting your ideas stolen.

Failure

The 4 Reasons Why My Startup Failed

Sometimes you have to know when to walk away.

Entrepreneurs

When to Kiss Your Startup Goodbye

Conventional wisdom says entrepreneurs should never give up. But after much reflection, I realized this was wrong.

Stress Management

5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Do to Reduce Stress

Entrepreneurs are often caught in a bind trying to prioritize between personal health and the needs of their companies. Here are some tips on making everyday life less stressful.

Recruiting

The 14 Steps Needed to Recruit Your Early Startup Team

By far the hardest and most exasperating part of launching a successful startup is recruiting an all-star team. Here is how to get it done.

Launching a Business

When Entrepreneurs Should Consider Stealth Mode

While many people may jump on the stealth-mode bandwagon, often they are doing so for the wrong reason. Here are the two times when founders should consider stealth mode.

Advisors

Getting the Most out of Your Technical Advisor

A technical advisor can be a key person throughout a company's life cycle. Not only can they help get a business off the ground but can be a valuable resource later on.

Hiring Tips

The 10 Questions Startups Need to Be Asking Potential Hires

We asked entrepreneurs in the community for the best questions that they thought were not only interesting and creative, but also revealing.

Advisors

The Master List: Questions to Ask Potential Advisors

While advisors can (and should) take a startup to the next level by providing valuable insight, not all are created equal. Make sure to ask these questions to find the right advisor for your company.

Leadership Qualities

Seeing Red? How to Avoid Blowing Up at Others.

The key to being a great leader is not to avoid emotion but to avoid letting it get the best of you when dealing with investors, employees and customers.

Co-founders

The Master List: Questions to Ask Potential Co-Founders

When looking for a co-founder, entrepreneurs need to make sure they are matched with the right partner before taking the startup leap together. Otherwise, disaster could ensue.

Interns

What You Need to Know When Hiring Interns

With intern season just around the corner, startups need to bring their A game to nab top-tier students.

Publicity

Pitching Practice: A PR-Checklist for Early-Stage Startups

Early-stage startups don't need a PR firm to get press. Instead, they need to roll up their sleeves, do the work and execute.

Advice

The Co-Founder Behind Gay Social App Grindr Opens Up About Success, Sanity and Happiness

Even when entrepreneurs have what many would deem overnight success, they still question their abilities and doubts ensue on whether they are good enough for success.

