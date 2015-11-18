KISSmetrics

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
5 Secrets Mobile Advertising Can Teach Desktop Marketers
The desktop marketers who embrace mobile-marketing strategies will reap rewards
How to Overcome the Great Analytics Gap
Some studies are showing an ever-increasing gap between the information key decision makers want, and the actionable insights needed to drive business forward.
A Deep Dive Into Developing a Content Strategy That Resonates
User engagement metrics, which measure what users do on your website and how they do it, have become unofficial ranking signals with Google.
4 Simple Ways to Boost Your Customer Acquisition Strategy
Acquire customers differently by driving progress toward strategic goals.
How to Use Live Chat on Your Website to Maximize Conversions
Live chat is here to stay and is an amazing tool for communicating with visitors if it's done right.
How Google Analytics Can Help Shape Your Marketing Strategy
Marketers that want to better understand their audience, and strengthen their marketing strategy, need to know how to best utilize all of the data available inside Google Analytics.
When It Comes to Analytics, Ignorance Is Not Bliss
Here are three ways you can use analytics data to improve your business.
7 Copywriting Tricks Based on Psychology
Here are a few hacks to help increase conversions.
Legal Tips for Using Customer Testimonials
While testimonials build customer trust, create goodwill for your product and show potential customers a positive brand history, there are some things you need to watch out for when using them.
Want to Boost Conversions? Answer These 7 Questions.
To turn visitors into clients make sure your website is optimized.
4 Mobile-Marketing Trends to Watch in 2016
As devices and technologies change, so will our marketing methods.
8 Compelling Studies Every Entrepreneur Should Know About
The one thing every entrepreneur must understand to truly grow a successful business is human behavior.
How to See Which Social Media Platform Is Sending You the Most Traffic
Social media can be an incredibly powerful tool for driving traffic to your website, if you know what to look for.
5 Must-Use Google Analytics Strategies to Measure SEO Success
Going beyond just measuring keyword rankings allows marketing teams to showcase what really matters: how organic search brings revenue and profit to the business.
How to Use Quizzes to Boost Your Marketing Strategy
Using quizzes as a part of your marketing strategy is one of the most underrated types of content that every marketer should be trying.