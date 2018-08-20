Portugal Startups

Taking the Portuguese startup scene to the world.

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

A Peek Into the Top 25 Emerging Scale-ups in Portugal: Report

The new report details the state of the Portuguese entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence

Report Details the Current State of Artificial Intelligence in Portuguese Companies

An Ernst & Young report commissioned by Microsoft shows there is room for growth.

Government

Portugal Among Top 25 Countries for Government Startup Initiatives

StartupBlink ranks more than 125 countries and 950 cities according to their startup ecosystem strength.

Startups

Over 24,000 Companies Created in Portugal in First 6 Months of 2018: Report

Data from Observatório Infotrust shows an 11 percent increase in the number of new startups compared to the same period last year.

Digital Trends

UN Lists Portugal Among World's Most Developed Digital Services Countries

The UN lists Portugal as one of the countries with the 'highest degree of performance' in the world when referring to digital public services offered by the state.

Tech Startups

Lisbon Lures Tech Entrepreneurs With Carrot of EU Citizenship

Portugal is offering residency and eventual citizenship to investors, entrepreneurs and property buyers.

