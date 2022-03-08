Signing out of account, Standby...
Oil Prices On A Rollercoaster After UAE Retracts Increased Supply Talk
Oil prices plunged by 17% Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had urged OPEC producers to increase output given sanctions that threaten Russian supply. However, prices rose 5% Thursday...
Tesla Orders Surge 100% As People Turn To Electric Cars Amid High Gas Prices
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is benefiting from the global increase in oil prices. People in the U.S. are turning away from fossils fuels given the high cost of gas in specific...
These Are The Ten Worst Performing Mid Cap Stocks In 2022 To Date
Investors looking for quick gains resort to small, fast-growing companies, while those who prefer stability in their portfolio go for large and mega cap stocks. Amid such a trend, many...
The Ins And Outs Of Smart Investing: Notes, SAFEs, And The Case For Caps
The count is in—we know that last year, early stage funding in global startups reached $201 billion. That’s an incredible $100 billion more than the previous year, and almost $30...
McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Flee Russia
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have announced they will stop operating in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to a list of big global...
These Are The Ten Best Performing Aerospace And Defense Stocks
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has shaken the global financial markets. Several stocks and funds that have significant exposure to Russia and Ukraine have dropped sharply over the...
Stimulus Checks Impact on Poverty: New Study Supports Giving More Stimulus Payments
New federal stimulus checks aren’t coming, and the Biden administration doesn’t seem interested in approving more stimulus checks as well. A new study, however, brings out the importance of sending...
Amazon, Betting On The World's Most Promising Filmmaking Hub: Nigeria
Amazon Prime Video – the streaming service by Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) – is turning to Nigeria for content by striking streaming deals with some of the country's most successful studios....
Crypto Will Be The Best-Performing Investment In 2022: My Bitcoin Prediction For The Year Ahead
Despite a war erupting in Europe, repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and consumer sentiment at dismal levels, there is one silver lining for 2022. It’s my forecast for cryptocurrency....
Google Announces $5.4 Billion Acquisition Of Mandiant
Google – Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – is set to acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) for a whopping $5.4 billion, in a move that sees the internet giant invest in...
Shell To Stop Buying Russian Oil And Gas
Shell PLC (LON:SHEL) announced it would cease oil and gas purchases from Russia, as the company is set to cut ties with the country’s energy sector. Shell will also close...
In Honor Of International Women’s Day, Here Are The Most Inspiring Women In Crypto In 2022
Like most technology industries, the blockchain space is widely perceived to be dominated by men. Indeed, among the best known personalities in crypto – the likes of Vitalik Buterin, Gavin...
These Are The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022 To Date
2021 was a big year for the cryptocurrency industry, but 2022 so far is nowhere near that. Many believe the hype that the crypto market got last year is a...
Woman Admits to $145K Coronavirus Stimulus Check Fraud with Death Row Son
There have been a lot of stimulus checks scams where hackers have tried to rob people of their personal details by using stimulus checks as bait. Recently, a new coronavirus...
Ten Characteristics of Irrational Exuberance
There are two types of stock gains. There are real gains, which are rooted in economic productivity, and there is irrational exuberance, which is rooted in investor emotionalism. Set forth...