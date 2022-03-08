ValueWalk

Finance

Oil Prices On A Rollercoaster After UAE Retracts Increased Supply Talk

Oil prices plunged by 17% Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had urged OPEC producers to increase output given sanctions that threaten Russian supply. However, prices rose 5% Thursday...

Entrepreneur Index

Tesla Orders Surge 100% As People Turn To Electric Cars Amid High Gas Prices

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is benefiting from the global increase in oil prices. People in the U.S. are turning away from fossils fuels given the high cost of gas in specific...

Finance

These Are The Ten Worst Performing Mid Cap Stocks In 2022 To Date

Investors looking for quick gains resort to small, fast-growing companies, while those who prefer stability in their portfolio go for large and mega cap stocks. Amid such a trend, many...

Finance

The Ins And Outs Of Smart Investing: Notes, SAFEs, And The Case For Caps

The count is in—we know that last year, early stage funding in global startups reached $201 billion. That’s an incredible $100 billion more than the previous year, and almost $30...

Finance

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Flee Russia

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have announced they will stop operating in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to a list of big global...

Finance

These Are The Ten Best Performing Aerospace And Defense Stocks

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has shaken the global financial markets. Several stocks and funds that have significant exposure to Russia and Ukraine have dropped sharply over the...

Finance

Stimulus Checks Impact on Poverty: New Study Supports Giving More Stimulus Payments

New federal stimulus checks aren’t coming, and the Biden administration doesn’t seem interested in approving more stimulus checks as well. A new study, however, brings out the importance of sending...

Entrepreneur Index

Amazon, Betting On The World's Most Promising Filmmaking Hub: Nigeria

Amazon Prime Video – the streaming service by Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) – is turning to Nigeria for content by striking streaming deals with some of the country's most successful studios....

Finance

Crypto Will Be The Best-Performing Investment In 2022: My Bitcoin Prediction For The Year Ahead

Despite a war erupting in Europe, repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and consumer sentiment at dismal levels, there is one silver lining for 2022. It’s my forecast for cryptocurrency....

Entrepreneur Index

Google Announces $5.4 Billion Acquisition Of Mandiant

Google – Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – is set to acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) for a whopping $5.4 billion, in a move that sees the internet giant invest in...

Finance

Shell To Stop Buying Russian Oil And Gas

Shell PLC (LON:SHEL) announced it would cease oil and gas purchases from Russia, as the company is set to cut ties with the country’s energy sector. Shell will also close...

Finance

In Honor Of International Women’s Day, Here Are The Most Inspiring Women In Crypto In 2022

Like most technology industries, the blockchain space is widely perceived to be dominated by men. Indeed, among the best known personalities in crypto – the likes of Vitalik Buterin, Gavin...

Finance

These Are The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022 To Date

2021 was a big year for the cryptocurrency industry, but 2022 so far is nowhere near that. Many believe the hype that the crypto market got last year is a...

Finance

Woman Admits to $145K Coronavirus Stimulus Check Fraud with Death Row Son

There have been a lot of stimulus checks scams where hackers have tried to rob people of their personal details by using stimulus checks as bait. Recently, a new coronavirus...

Finance

Ten Characteristics of Irrational Exuberance

There are two types of stock gains. There are real gains, which are rooted in economic productivity, and there is irrational exuberance, which is rooted in investor emotionalism. Set forth...

