The anti-virus powerhouse offers a VPN to keep your online activity safe when you're on the road and in the air.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Norton is one of the most known names in the Internet security world. Although they are most commonly known for their anti-virus protection, they also offer a robust VPN to help keep you and your online activity safe on your summer travels.

What is Norton Secure VPN?

Norton VPN allows you to secure your private information while connected to public wifi networks. Keep your speed with the split tunneling feature that allows you to only protect what you need while allowing other websites to run as usual on the Internet.

Norton VPN at a glance

Pros

Affordable, flexible pricing: You can save when you purchase access to Norton VPN annually and for multiple devices. There's even a 60-day money-back guarantee for the annual subscription.

Split tunneling allows you to keep your speed: Norton's split tunneling allows you to browse the Internet at the fastest speeds for websites that don't involve personal data.

Ad-tracker blocking: Norton not only protects your transmitted data and IP address but using a VPN also helps block ads from tracking your online activity.

Cons

Kill switch is only available for Windows and Android: If you use devices that run on Mac and iOS, the kill switch feature is not available.

Annual plan pricing changes after your first year: The pricing reflected below only applies to your first year of access with Norton VPN. After your first year, it costs $49.99 per year for one device.

What's included with Norton Secure VPN?

Norton offers a wide suite of security features that allow you to browse the web as safely and quickly as possible.

Bank-grade encryption

Norton VPN uses high-level AES-256 encryption, the industry standard for banks and VPNs, to keep your data secure.

Anonymous browsing

Norton VPN protects your data through an encrypted tunnel that protects your browsing, IP address, and more at home and on the go.

Split tunneling

Preserve the speed of your Internet connection while keeping certain sensitive information safe with split tunneling. Protect certain services like healthcare or banking information while letting other websites access the Internet directly.

No-log policy

Unlike some other VPNs, Norton doesn't track or store your browsing history.

Kill Switch

This feature allows you to automatically disconnect from the Internet if your VPN connection is lost to preserve your data privacy. (Available for Windows and Android only.)

How much does Norton Secure VPN cost?

Norton Secure VPN offers monthly or annual pricing based on the number of devices accessing the VPN. You can save up to 60% on your first year when you pay annually and get your first year for $19.99 for one device, or you can choose to pay monthly at $4.99 per month.

Norton VPN vs ExpressVPN

Norton and ExpressVPN are both great options when it comes to data protection. ExpressVPN is on the more expensive side at $12.95 per month when paying monthly or $9.99 per month when paying for 6 months at a time. Norton VPN and ExpressVPN offer similar encryption and security measures, but Norton offers a lower monthly price and a 60-day money-back guarantee for their annual plan.

Bottom line

With its flexible pricing and high-level security, Norton's VPN offers a highly competitive VPN at a fraction of the cost of other providers, for the same level of security.

