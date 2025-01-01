Ai adoption
AI Adoption, GCCs Growth Push IT Sector Hiring to 16% in April: Report
GCCs played a significant role in this growth, contributing over 110,000 new tech jobs in FY24- 25 and ramping up demand for roles like data engineering, DevOps, and enterprise architecture
AI Adoption in Indian Businesses Accelerates, but Governance Remains a Challenge
Only 23% of enterprises have implemented AI ethics and governance frameworks, though over 40% are open to external audits and bias assessments
India's AI Adoption Reaches Mid-Level Maturity: Report
86% of companies are in the middle stages of AI adoption, classified as enthusiast and expert adopters
I Am an Investor in OpenAI — Here's What Other Investors Must Consider About The Biggest Risks and Benefits of AI
As an investor in both OpenAI and xAI, I continuously ask myself the ethical ramifications of this new technology, how intelligent it is and whether it is the best path forward for humanity.