Ozi Amanat
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
An investor in Palantir, Spotify, Coinbase, Airbnb, Allbirds, xAI, OpenAI, Paytm, Pinterest, Warby Parker, Scopely, Oatly and Impossible Foods.
Latest
Innovation
I Am an Investor in OpenAI — Here's What Other Investors Must Consider About The Biggest Risks and Benefits of AI
As an investor in both OpenAI and xAI, I continuously ask myself the ethical ramifications of this new technology, how intelligent it is and whether it is the best path forward for humanity.