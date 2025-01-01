Anne Wojcicki
Business News
23andMe's Former CEO Anne Wojcicki Just Regained Control of the Company She Cofounded. Here's How.
Meanwhile, dozens of states are suing 23andMe to block the sale of DNA data collected by the company.
Business News
23andMe Is Selling Its Customers' Genetic Data to Drug Maker Regeneron: 'The Power of Genetics and Data'
The database includes DNA samples from about 15 million people.
Business News
23andMe, Once Worth $6 Billion, Files for Bankruptcy
CEO Anne Wojcicki resigned on Sunday, though she says she'll independently bid for ownership of the company she co-founded.
Business News
'Surprised and Disappointed': All Independent Board Members of 23andMe Resign, Leaving Only the CEO
The independent directors had two reasons for resigning.