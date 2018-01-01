APAC

Asia-Pacific At Greatest Risk of Cybersecurity Workforce Shortage
Cybersecurity

Asia-Pacific At Greatest Risk of Cybersecurity Workforce Shortage

About 63 per cent of respondents report that their organizations have a shortage of IT staff dedicated to cybersecurity
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Ford Appoints New CEO To Strengthen Its Market Position In China
Automobile

Ford Appoints New CEO To Strengthen Its Market Position In China

Chen is rejoining Ford as new president and chief executive officer to focus on driving sustainable value creation
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Amid Cloud Adoption, APAC Enterprises See Rise in Threat-Alert Fatigue
Cloud Technology

Amid Cloud Adoption, APAC Enterprises See Rise in Threat-Alert Fatigue

Asia's enterprises have overburdened themselves with the endless task of filtering through floods of daily threat alerts, finds the report
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What is Propelling the Growth of Blockchain Market in the Asia Pacific
Blockchain

What is Propelling the Growth of Blockchain Market in the Asia Pacific

The healthcare market using blockchain is expected to generate revenue around $1415 million by end of 2024 says a research report
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Why and How Should Entrepreneurs Make Businesses Sustainable
sustainable business

Why and How Should Entrepreneurs Make Businesses Sustainable

'As private players, we often focus on creating little pockets of excellence that could be taken by the next generation'
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How Humans + Intelligent Machines Will Change the Future of Work in APAC?
The Future of Work

How Humans + Intelligent Machines Will Change the Future of Work in APAC?

The Asia Pacific businesses are bullish on investing in artificial intelligence technologies, says a study
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Who's Driving the AI Revolution in Singapore?
Singapore

Who's Driving the AI Revolution in Singapore?

The AI adoption in Singapore is so robust that at least six in 10 organizations have already implemented the technology
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
India, China Lead the Race in Voice-activated Technology
Technology

India, China Lead the Race in Voice-activated Technology

A report says that once users have adopted voice-activated technology, their consumption does not decrease
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
APAC Tech Companies Are Upping Their Hiring Game in 2018
Hiring

APAC Tech Companies Are Upping Their Hiring Game in 2018

Only two countries, South Korea and Taiwan, will see a recruitment slowdown in second quarter
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Singapore Startup Has Raised $850 million for a Major Expansion in Asia Pacific
Funding

This Singapore Startup Has Raised $850 million for a Major Expansion in Asia Pacific

AirTrunk claims this is the largest funding by a data centre company in Australia
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
