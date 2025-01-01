Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas's 4 Rules for Winning in Tech

When asked what he'd do if he were in Sundar Pichai's shoes, facing the choice to cannibalise existing products to build a Perplexity competitor, Srinivas offered a candid perspective

By Shivani Tiwari
Perplexity CEO Says AI Coding Tools Cut Work Time From 'Four Days to Literally One Hour'

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the startup's engineers are using AI coding tools.

AI Shakeup, Layoffs & India's Billion-Dollar Bet: What Aravind Srinivas Thinks of Tech's Future

"India should definitely train its own models...There's so much more work to do to make models reason, think, and become truly agentic," Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI Raises USD 62.7 Mn Funding and Valued at USD 1 Bn Valuation

The raised funds will be used to expand usage among consumers and knowledge workers within enterprises.