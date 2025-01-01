Aws
Siemens Showcases AI-Driven Industrial Innovation
Siemens showcases AI, digital twin technology, and software-defined automation at Hannover Messe 2025, driving digital transformation and sustainability while strengthening its leadership in industrial innovation with a robust partner ecosystem.
Is Amazon a Must-Own Stock in the Magnificent 7?
Amazon's diversified business means that it has a lot of priorities to juggle. So, how it is it handling these, and how strong is it going forward?
High-Ranking Amazon Exec Defends Return-to-Office Mandate in Leaked Meeting Transcript: 'There Are Other Companies'
You could always work somewhere else, he suggested.
AWS Committed To Invest $50 Million In Generative AI Initiative for Public Sector
In the public sector, officials are trying to leverage GenAI to enhance their work and become more efficient. However, they deal with various challenges. AWS believes it can help solve these pressing challenges, by unlocking the potential of generative AI and other cloud-based technologies.