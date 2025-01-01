Aws

Siemens Showcases AI-Driven Industrial Innovation

Siemens showcases AI, digital twin technology, and software-defined automation at Hannover Messe 2025, driving digital transformation and sustainability while strengthening its leadership in industrial innovation with a robust partner ecosystem.

Is Amazon a Must-Own Stock in the Magnificent 7?

Amazon's diversified business means that it has a lot of priorities to juggle. So, how it is it handling these, and how strong is it going forward?

AWS Committed To Invest $50 Million In Generative AI Initiative for Public Sector

In the public sector, officials are trying to leverage GenAI to enhance their work and become more efficient. However, they deal with various challenges. AWS believes it can help solve these pressing challenges, by unlocking the potential of generative AI and other cloud-based technologies.