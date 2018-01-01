Business Plan Template

First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan
First Steps: Writing the Marketing Section of Your Business Plan

This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the marketing section for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Your Business Plan Must-Haves
Your Business Plan Must-Haves

Seasoned business pros reveal exactly why your business plan is critical for success and which parts matter most.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Who Is the Target Audience for Your Business Plan? Hint: More People Than You Think.
Who Is the Target Audience for Your Business Plan? Hint: More People Than You Think.

It's not just investors or bankers who'll want to see your plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Determine the Goals and Objectives of Your Business Plan
How to Determine the Goals and Objectives of Your Business Plan

A business plan is only as good as the goals and objectives it outlines. Here's how to determine what those are.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide
Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.
2 min read
Business Plan Essentials
Business Plan Essentials

Learn about the elements that every successful business plan must contain.
Tim Berry | 4 min read
Elements of a Business Plan
Elements of a Business Plan

There are seven major sections of a business plan, and each one is a complex document. Read this selection from our business plan tutorial to fully understand these components.
15+ min read
