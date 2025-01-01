Buy Now
Business News
'Not Necessarily Super Excited About This': Klarna's CEO Says AI Can Take Over All Jobs, Including His Own
Klarna used an AI clone of the CEO to report its financial results in December.
Business News
Klarna Is Replacing Workers With AI, but Claims Those Who Survived Cuts Will See Gains 'In Your Paycheck'
The "buy now, pay later" company stopped hiring new workers a year ago.
Business News
Klarna CEO Says AI Could Help Reduce Company Headcount By 50%
Earlier this year, Klarna claimed its AI assistant does work equivalent to 700 full-time, human customer service agents.
Business News
Apple Pay Later Is Ending. Here's What's Taking Its Place.
The program was available for less than a year.